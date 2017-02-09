A Scotsman’s Take On El Trumpo

- Home
Pat Kittle
February 9, 2017 at 1:00 pm
The awful truth:
Israel lobby billionaires back both Repubs & Dems. Elections are lavishly empty kosher puppet shows.
Hillary obsequiously helped reduce Israel’s designated targets to failed states, full of understandably embittered refugees, and Trump wastes no time following in her footsteps.
Meanwhile, Israel lobby “humanitarians” (ADL, ACLU, HIAS, SPLC, ad nauseum) command their Western puppets to take in millions of these refugees, assuring us diversity & multiculturalism greatly enrichens us.
Curiously, the Terrorist Theocracy of Eretz Israel refuses to accept ANY of these refugees for which it is primarily responsible. And if that’s not enough to frost your cookies, take a look at Israel’s border walls:
— [ https://www.google.com/search?q=israel+%22border+wall%22+image&num=100&tbm=isch&tbo=u&source=univ&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwjvsqLT84PSAhXBy4MKHX4nBx4QsAQIGw&biw=1093&bih=856 ]