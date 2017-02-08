Steven Bannon: The Apocalypse is Nigh

by Zack Anderson, February 8, 2017

It's the Fourth Turning, the Grey Champion, and a whole lotta fun!

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/steve-bannon-apocalypse_us_5898f02ee4b040613138a951

One Response to Steven Bannon: The Apocalypse is Nigh

  1. Jim Updegraff Reply

    February 10, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Katherine Parker’s column in the Washington Post – “President Bannon creates distraction” is a good read as to a summary of his thoughts and actions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *