Bird’s Eye View (Feb. 8, 2017)

by Turkey Vulture, February 8, 2017

First, Turkey Vulture’s “Evening Dining in the Valley Bulletin.” Libby's Restaurant closed for good in December, but the new restaurant in Boonville, Lizbby's, opens this Saturday night, February 11, with a number of dishes brought from Libby and Jose’s very successful menu. They will be open every day except Mondays (of course!?), serving breakfast and lunch (10am-3pm) and dinner (5-8pm). Looking forward to both the Huevos Rancheros and the carnitas they will tempt me with. To wine and dine on Monday evening, your only option for now, a good one, is the Penny Royal Farm Happy Hour from 5-8pm offering handcrafted wines and farmstead cheeses plus other goodies on small plates and hors d’oeuvres. All the other restaurants in the Valley are currently closed on Monday evenings. That will change soon with the re-opening of The Buckhorn, hopefully by late March.

Onward. Public Service Announcements. #542. Live music returns this coming Saturday, February 11, when The Hot Club of Comptche presents an evening of “Gypsy Jazz and Swing” starting at 9pm at Lauren’s Restaurant. The band features two longtime “stars” of the Mendocino music scene in Pilar Duran and Tommy Brown (formerly of The Brown Brothers Blues Band among others): a show to remember. #543. The “Preparation for the Rest of Our Lives” group meets this coming Sunday afternoon, February 12, at Lauren’s Restaurant in Boonville, at 4pm. — “The Village Movement,” based on seniors forming a non-profit organization to provide access to services which allow seniors to age in place in their own homes rather than senior housing or assisted living. #544. The Vets from the Mendocino Animal Hospital have one more visit this month to the AV Farm Supply on Highway 128, north of Philo on Thursday, February 23. New customers and their pets always welcome; previous visitors can call 462-8833 and the vets will bring your pet’s charts with them. #545. The Boonville Farmers Winter Market is at The Boonville General Store, Saturdays 11am-1pm. Call Cindy at 895-2949. #546. Need a burn permit? From 11am-3pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays you can get one from the Firehouse in Boonville. Call 895-2020 for more information or stop by. #547. The Unity Club’s AV Lending Library is open Tuesdays from 1.30-4.30pm and Saturdays 2-4pm at The Boonville Fairgrounds. #548. The County Dump is open from 9am-4pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. #549. The AV Grange Sunday Pancake Breakfast is on February 12 from 8.30-11am. $5-10, kids through hungry folks: a delicious, locally-sourced breakfast: Pancakes (gluten free available; gluten extra is not), eggs, and bacon, choice of juice, tea or coffee included.

Here is the menu for the Community lunches and dinners next week at the Senior Center at the Veterans Building in Boonville. $6 donation from seniors for both lunches and dinners; $7 for Non-seniors for lunches and $8 for the dinners. Tomorrow, Thursday, February 9, the lunch, served by Marti Titus and her crew at Noon, will be Beef Stew, and Texas Sheet Cake for dessert. Next Tuesday, Feb. 14, St Valentine’s Day, the evening meal at 6pm features Rosemary Pork Roast with, very appropriately, Italian Love Cake for dessert! All meals include vegetables, salad bar, and fruit, plus milk, coffee, tea, and lemonade. What a deal: best value you’ll get all week! Tai Chi every Tuesday at 11am. Thursdays at 11am is Kathy’s Easy-stretch Yoga class. Also on Thursdays, the Active Life Club from 10am to 2pm features games, crafts, and music. The Senior Center/Community Bus goes to Ukiah on Mondays and Santa Rosa on the first Wednesday of the month. These trips fill up fast so sign up early: 489-1175. ALL ages welcome! Hope to see you there.

Topics and Valley events under discussion this week at The Three-Dot Lounge: Moans, Groans, Good Thoughts, and Rampant (yet surprisingly reliable) Rumors from my favorite gathering place in the Valley.

…Our local information exchange services such as Valley Hub and BoontSwap are useful and helpful to many Valley folks. However, when people start to ask for advice about what the weather is supposed to be like, and similar inane requests, aren’t folks losing any remaining semblance of self reliance and giving up more decision-making prowess and intestinal fortitude that ultimately results in an ever increasing Nanny State? Just trying to keep it real!

…Last Saturday evening’s Original Crab Feed was a roaring success once again with 335 tickets sold out two weeks beforehand. The crab was excellent, the margaritas just about right with their sensible alcohol content, the service courteous and efficient, and Gloria Ross’s organization and the effort of her team as good as ever. “Well done!” to one an all.

…Recovering very slowly on Sunday morning from that event, I was confronted with the unavoidable attendance at a Super Bowl party up in the hills overlooking the Valley in the afternoon. The views were as spectacular as the Patriots comeback from 25 points down. I am not a fan of this team, but they did me a huge favor by covering the Vegas lines on both the favorite/underdog and over/under spreads with their remarkable 34-28 victory over the shocked, dazed, and ultimately devastated Atlanta Falcons. Thank you Belichick and Brady, and may I never be indebted to you again.

…From our 3-Dot regular, The Old Buzzard, comes another in his insightful series. “Signs that the Apocalypse is Approaching.” Buzzard reports, “Dripping with Irony #56. The way much of the Muslim world treats women continues to be shocking and so watching American feminists marching to import more Muslims from radicalized countries is like watching lambs marching to import more starving wolves. Before you get your knickers in a twist, I am not saying that all Muslims are bad, no more than any other group is all bad, but their attitudes, traditions, and laws regarding women are medieval-like and as such, are not what today’s women of America would want to support. It is not rocket science, it is irony, get over yourselves.”

I take your point, Buzzard, but perhaps some folks won’t. Enough already, I’m outtahere, gotta see a man about a sheep. So be careful out there; if you break a leg don’t come running to me; stay out of the ditches; be wary of strangers with more dogs than teeth; show love to your pets, they will be faithful and true to you to the last beat of their hearts; think good thoughts; Keep the Faith; try to not let life get in the way of living; may your god go with you, and may your dog go with you too. A final request, “Let us prey.” — Turkey Vulture. Contact me through the Letters Page or at turkeyvulture9@gmail.com. PS. Keep on wagging that tail, Fred. Hi, Silver Swan. behaving yourself? Hopefully not! Hasta la vista, Round-eyed Robin!

