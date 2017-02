Variety Show

by AVA News Service, February 7, 2017

[Mar 3, 4]

You've been thinking of Variety Show acts for years and this is the time to bring them to life! What's on your mind, AV? This is your big chance to entertain your friends and neighbors with your surprising skills, unexpected antics, and dazzling wit. The Variety Show is March 3rd and 4th. Call Captain Rainbow at 895-3807 or Angela at 895-3362 and get your fantastic ideas on that stage!

