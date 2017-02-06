Windy Morning (Tuesday)

by AVA News Service, February 6, 2017

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 1 am to 11 am Tuesday.

Southwestern Humboldt, Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity, Mendocino Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior

* Winds...sustained south and southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with locally higher gusts ranging from 40 to 50 mph.

* Locations include: Shelter Cove, Fort Bragg, Point Arena, Boonville, Hopland, Manchester, Mendocino, Gualala, and all ridges and exposed areas.

* Highways impacted: 1, 128, portions of 101 and Hwy 20, Mendocino Pass, Hwy 175.

* For a detailed view of the hazard area, visit http://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions..

A wind advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

