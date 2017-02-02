Breaking Elgar’s Enigma

by Zack Anderson, February 2, 2017

Did a violin teacher from Plano, Texas solve classical music's greatest mystery?

https://newrepublic.com/article/139816/breaking-elgars-enigma

One Response to Breaking Elgar’s Enigma

  1. Jim Updegraff Reply

    February 2, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Interesting -I subscribe to the New Republic and have read the article.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *