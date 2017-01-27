InaugurHowl

by Steve Heilig, January 27, 2017

With apologies to A. Ginsberg (and America)

* * *

I saw the worst candidate of any generation elected

by a minority, lying shouting tweeting,

dragging our poor nation into the swampiest of backlashes

with a hostile takeover of democracy,

frustrated voters besieged by simplistic slogans inflated fears

and false assertions somehow becoming convinced that a

con man could Make America Something it never was, even

though he is a serial bankrupting deplorable;

who began his political career with an undeniably crazed racist

accusation that our first black president was a Kenyan and

kept that up for years until denying he ever did so,

who said Obamacare is a "catastrophe" even though he clearly

knows not what it is or who it helps nor what to replace it with,

who has tax and healthcare and other proposals that will make

the rich much richer while throwing crumbs to middle class and

poorer citizens while cutting their services,

who called climate change a "Chinese hoax" thereby baffling not

only scientists but even the Chinese themselves,

who vowed to get rid of the EPA even though it protects not

only the environment but the health and future of all,

who said those who get or give or favor abortion should be

punished and defunded even though Planned Parenthood

prevents more unwanted pregnancies than any so-called

"pro-life" activism ever has or will,

who mocked a disabled journalist who questioned him and

then said he didn't though no objective viewer would buy

that if they see the actual video,

who denigrated POWs and war heroes saying they should

not have been captured or killed while being a draft-dodger

and calling his avoidance of sexually-transmitted diseases

his own personal wartime service and sacrifice,

who towed the line of the venal profiteering NRA and even

suggested that "second amendment people" might be useful

for getting rid of his opponents,

who gleefully boasted on tape of grabbing and groping women's

genitals and getting away with it because he was famous,

who was accused and/or sued by dozens of women who he

assaulted insulted denigrated, having said "Women - you

have to treat them like s__t",

who started a fake university named after himself to defraud

hopeful students, eventually paying out $25 million to avoid

having to testify about it,

who seems to have such shadowy connections to the Russians

that old Joe McCarthy must be fulminating in his hellish

grave but now toadying Republicans just say Oh so what,

fake news,

who baited and insulted everybody but white males and

fomented a rash of violent bigoted hateful events nationwide

but ignored that until pressed and even then would only

offhandedly say "stop it", period,

who called himself a Christian when pressed on that but knew

nothing of the Bible and would seem to have regularly

violated virtually every teaching of Jesus,

who would not release his tax returns like all other candidates do

as there are likely many things he would not want decent

people to see therein, including conflicts of interest that could

disqualify him, evidence of paying no taxes, etc, but said he'd

so so after the election and then, once elected, said Nope, sorry,

joke's on you, suckers,

who publicly mocked the weight gain of one of his beauty pageant

winners saying she was no longer pretty enough for him,

who said his own daughter had a "very nice figure" and

if she were not his daughter he might be "dating" her,

who stiffed many of the contractors and workers who worked on

his many projects using pure financial power to beat them down,

who promised to "build a wall" to keep out Mexicans he called

rapists terrorists criminals who in fact had already been

leaving in numbers greater than they were coming and commit

crimes less than legal residents and pay more taxes than he does,

who said he'd make Mexico pay for said futile wall but Mexico

said "nope" so he decided to make Americans pay for it,

who said he'd ban all Muslims from becoming Americans even though

a tiny minority of them are any threat,

who created a fake charity under his name but spent the money only

on things like a $20,000 portrait of himself and his own legal fees,

who insisted the African-American youth who were falsely accused

of murdering a woman in Central Park were guilty even after proven

innocent,

who said a Latino judge was not qualified because he was Latino,

which even Republicans called a textbook example of racism,

who hinted that nuclear weapons might be a usable option

if he said so making even our allies overseas shudder,

who didn't even write his own most-sold book but the

writer who did so came to see him as a true sociopath,

who inherited millions yet still declared bankruptcy over

and over while under-performing the market throughout

his career and living on debt,

who began purges and gags on expert governmental scientists

who might not toe the line of himself and his profiteering,

evidence-free cronies,

who was so professionally unqualified and personally

reprehensible that virtually every newspaper and

journal and professional group in the nation opposed

him, other than the KKK and National Enquirer,

who provoked even thinking experienced educated

conservatives to say things like "he is a creature of

the swamp… Impeachment must be on the table…

I am more frightened now for our country than I've

ever been.." etc,

who vowed to "drain the swamp" of political corruption

but once elected by less than a quarter of those

who could vote and by 3 million less than who did

vote began assembling a cast of the richest most

ethically-challenged figures ever to crawl out of

swamps towards Washington, who just happened

to have donated to him,

who said he knew more than any number of generals and

intelligence veterans despite having no relevant

experience at all,

who said the free press should be shut down, thereby

igniting a run on copies of George Orwell's 1984,

who lied so often and so blatantly that his minions were

forced to come up with a new euphemism for bullshit,

"alternative facts,"

who has many supporters who will sooner or later realize

he is still a professional con man and fooled them but

who should not be shamed but rise against him,

who is judged by so many to be so ethically, temperamentally,

and professionally unqualified that the biggest protests in

American history ignited the day after his tacky inauguration,

who - Oh, this could go on and on and on but soon

it becomes pointless and despairing unless enough true

patriots see it in themselves,

to recreate the resistance needed from the streets to the

courthouses and halls of government and minds and

hearts of those who believe in true human progress

and values of compassion equity peace civil rights

feminism environmentalism and just plain human progress

towards the arc of justice,

with the American Dream still intact yet not limited by

riches color creed;

America you have always had some big bad "issues"

but I want to believe in you anyway.

America there are more of us than there are of them.

America it turns out there is indeed a "moral majority"

and now it resides most everywhere but in the

White House.

America Washington Lincoln Roosevelt Kennedy are

aghast and depending upon us from beyond.

America let us put true democracy back on top

where it belongs.

America you are better than this,

America please prove that is true.

* * *

FOOTNOTE TO INAUGURHOWL

LOCKER ROOM TALK

by Donald Trump, (59, newlywed)

I did try and f__k her.

She was married.

I moved on her like a bitch, but I couldn’t get there.

And she was married.

Then all of a sudden I see her,

she’s now got the big phony tits and everything.

She’s totally changed her look.

I’ve gotta use some Tic Tacs,

just in case I start kissing her.

You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful

— I just start kissing them.

It’s like a magnet.

Just kiss.

I don’t even wait.

And when you’re a star

they let you do it.

You can do anything…

Grab them by the pussy.

You can do anything.

Women, you have to treat them like shit.

* * *

Steve Heilig is a professional healthcare ethicist and

policy wonk, environmentalist, and amateur poet in San

Francisco and Marin.

