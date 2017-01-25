Bird’s Eye View (Jan. 25, 2017)

by Turkey Vulture, January 25, 2017

Restaurant Report: Lauren’s Restaurant in Downtown Boonville will introduce their first “Natalie’s Sunday Supper” (presented by co-owner Natalie Matson) this coming Sunday evening, January 29, from 5-8.30pm. The Suppers are all about “Down-Home Comfort Dining” and will focus on several new in-house prepared dishes. Plus, as Lauren’s has been doing for over twenty years here in the Valley, many of the suppers will feature locally grown/sourced ingredients. This “Pop-Up” happening will hopefully be repeated a couple of Sundays each month; the perfect night of the week! See you there.

While the finer details remain a little uncertain, The Buckhorn is planning to reopen under new ownership sometime in March. A draft Guinness on St Patrick’s Day would be perfect! Lizbby’s in Boonville (at the former Buckhorn Saloon, and prior to that The Boonville lodge) plans to serve dishes from the recently closed Libby’s Restaurant. They expect to open “soon” as a bar/restaurant. The Bewildered Pig down in the Deep End reopened a week ago with their normal hours, I believe: Wednesday-Sunday, 5:30-9pm.

Public Service Announcements. #544. The Vets from the Mendocino Animal Hospital have no more visits this month to the AV Farm Supply on Highway 128, north of Philo. However, they will be here twice in February: 2 and 23. #545. The Boonville Farmers Market continues Winter location and hours at The Boonville General Store, Saturdays from 11am-1pm. For more info, call Cindy at 895-2949. #546. Need a burn permit? From 11am to 3pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays you can get one from the Firehouse in Boonville. Call 895-2020 for more information or stop by and you will be efficiently served. #547. The AV Lending Library run by The Unity Club is open Tuesdays from 1.30-4.30pm and Saturdays 2-4pm at The Fairgrounds in Boonville. #548. The County Dump is open from 9am-4pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Dump Executive Director Mike Mannix rewards good customers with a star but will be very harsh with anyone thinking they can leave dead animals! #549. Open Mic at Lauren's Restaurant in Downtown Boonville is Saturday, November 28. Dinner 5 to 9 before the Open mic starts at 9pm. All are welcome: musicians, singers, poets, writers, impressionists, magicians, comedians, actors, fire-eaters, pole dancers, sword swallowers, ventriloquists, raconteurs, exotic dancers, animal callers, etc. No clowns. Apparently they would scare any kids who might be there, and no mimes, please. they scare almost everyone else! For more information call 895-3869.

Now, the menu for the Community lunches and dinners next week at the Senior Center in the Veterans Building in Boonville. The Center asks for a $6 donation from seniors for both lunches and dinners and $7 for Non-seniors for lunches, $8 for the dinners. Tomorrow, Thursday, January 26, the lunch, served by Marti Titus and her crew at Noon, will be Beef or Chicken Tostadas with Cherry Crisp for dessert. Next Tuesday, January 31, the evening meal at 6pm, features Spaghetti and Meat Sauce, with Tiramisu for dessert. Then Bingo at 7pm. Meals include vegetables, salad bar, and fruit, plus milk, coffee, tea, and lemonade. Maybe the best value for money you’ll get all week! Tai Chi is every Tuesday at 11am. Thursdays at 11am is Kathy’s Easy-stretch Yoga. Also the Active Life Club from 10am to 2pm featuring games, crafts, and music. The Senior Center/Community Bus goes to Ukiah on Mondays and Santa Rosa on the first Wednesday of the month. These trips fill up fast so sign up early, 489-1175. ALL ages are welcome! Hope to see you there.

Topics and Valley events this week at The Three-Dot Lounge: “Moans, Groans, Good Thoughts, and Rampant (yet surprisingly reliable) Rumors” from my favorite gathering place in the Valley.

…For reasons that are too awkward to explain in a family-read newspaper, I missed last Saturday’s Crab Feed event in the Valley, the first I have ever missed. I am reliably informed the evening was a big success and was sold out. Great news for the Senior Center beneficiaries — the Board worked hard to organize and present the event. I shall be at the Saturday, February 4th Crab Feed and will have to double my crab intake to make up for my indiscretion.

…It would be impudent and bad-mannered of me to question why people voted the way they did in the recent election. But I have been impudent and bad-mannered before so I will ask the question why so many so many women and gay folks could choose Donald Trump after all that he has said? I have also become aware of a few local folks in positions of influential social standing who have chosen to share that fact loudly on Facebook and social media. One cannot help but think that something else was the reason for people within these groups to have voted for President Trump. Something beyond all the reasons we have been told. Trump’s appeal to the white working classes; a vote against the establishment; Hillary Clinton being a very poor choice to many who would normally have voted for the Democratic candidate. What could that reason be?

…Regulars at The 3-Dot discussed how Donald Trump had a prickly first weekend as America’s president. On Friday he signed a vague but symbolic executive order — his first — asking bureaucrats to rein in the Affordable Care Act wherever possible. Mr Trump then criticized press coverage of his inauguration. Then despite clear and reliable evidence to the contrary, Sean Spicer, his spokesman, falsely claimed the crowd had been the largest ever; a Trump adviser explained that Mr. Spicer was merely advancing “alternative facts.” This whole “false news” thing is getting way out of control. “Alternative facts”? What is happening to us? If I wasn’t sobbing uncontrollably, I’d be laughing hysterically.

…From our 3-Dot regular, The Old Buzzard, comes another in his insightful series. “Signs that the Apocalypse is Approaching.” Buzzard reports. Buzzard reports, “Not for the first time around here, and not for the last I’m sure, the conversation at The Three-Dot turned to the ‘luminaries’ who live here in the Valley. After skipping quite quickly through names of current residents (in some cases part-time) such as the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Alice Walker (‘The Color Purple’), accomplished actor Rene Auberjonois, and Nobel Laureate Kary Mullis, inevitably the less celebrated, but perhaps equally famous or rather infamous, names of those who at one point lived here were discussed in greater depth. Many readers not from this area may not be aware that convicted killer Charles Manson (of the Manson Family) lived in a cabin on Gschwend Road in the Christine Woods area during the early 1960s; Jim Jones of People’s Temple fame was a member of the AVHS faculty in the late 60s; convicted sex offender and kidnapper Kenneth Parnell, resided on Mountain View Road in the early seventies; serial killer Charles Lake was a commune-dweller in Philo in the early 80s (just before embarking on his diabolical murder spree with Charles Ng in Calaveras County); and “Tree Frog” Johnson, another infamous child abductor/abuser, lived in Boonville in the 70s. This history comes up quite often around here and I do not wish to make light of it. Obviously these days the Valley is an exceptionally friendly, harmonious, and community-minded place to live. However, these former “Valley People,” perpetrators of some of the most heinous crimes imaginable, all once lived here and it is a small but unique part of the Valley’s history, albeit in a way that some would choose to ignore. I’m sure this information does not appear in the Chamber of Commerce’s literature when it really might be of interest to many: “Tours of Evil People’s Homes” anyone?.

Oh, dear, have I upset somebody? I’ll get my coat and leave. I’ve got see a man about a sheep. So be careful out there; if you break a leg don’t come running to me; stay out of the ditches; be wary of strangers with more dogs than teeth; show love to your pets, they will be faithful and true to you to the last beat of their hearts; think good thoughts; Keep the Faith; try to not let life get in the way of living; may your god go with you, and may your dog go with you too. A final request, “Let us prey.” Sometimes poking, often stroking, but almost always humbly yours, Turkey Vulture. Contact me through the Letters Page or at turkeyvulture9@gmail.com. PS. Skylark: read any good books lately? Hi, Silver Swan; behaving yourself? Hopefully not! Everything cool with you, O.J.? Of course it is.

Share this:



Tweet



