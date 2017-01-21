Women’s March Shuns Hillary “The Russians Ate My Homework” Clinton

by Zack Anderson, January 21, 2017

2 Responses to Women’s March Shuns Hillary “The Russians Ate My Homework” Clinton

  1. Jim Updegraff Reply

    January 21, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    The Clintons are now part of the past. Let the historians write about the events that led to the rise and fall of the Clintons. time for the rest of us to move on.

  2. Pat Kittle Reply

    January 21, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    George Soros is funding all this.

    He has an (((agenda))) and it’s not what we’re supposed to think it is.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *