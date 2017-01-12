Bicycling To Oblivion?
by Louis Bedrock, January 12, 2017
Thursday’s bike ride converted into a series of adventures and misadventures.
During the eventful trip, I fell down two times while getting on or off my Cannondale 400 Hybrid, I rescued a damsel in distress whose bike was disabled, and was nearly killed by a cretin who was driving a car.
Incident #1. During the ride, it became cloudy and the skies darkened. I interrupted the ride, got off the bicycle, and turned on the front and rear flashers. When I tried to get back on the bike, my foot couldn’t get over the bar, and the bicycle and I crashed to the ground. This now happens often because of the loss of flexibility that comes with aging.
One of the gear clusters or a sharp edge of a pedal punctured my lower leg just above the foot and my sock was soaked in blood. I wiped off the wound with an alcohol/aloe towelette and put on an oversized Bandaid. I got on the bike, supported by a nearby tree, and continued the journey.
Incident #2. I stopped to drink some Cytomaxed water from my water bottle and some regular water from a drinking fountain in Echo Lake Park. Across the street from the bench and the water fountain where I stopped, a pretty twenty-something year old woman had her bicycle upside down and was talking on her cell phone.
I put the water bottle into the bike’s bottle holder and rolled over to the other side of the road to see if I could help. As I dismounted to talk to her, my damned foot again caught the cross bar and I fell on my face. The damsel rushed over to rescue her clumsy knight. At least this time I wasn’t punctured.
She told me that her derailleur was jammed. I checked out the derailleur, the clusters, and the chain, and discovered that the chain had slipped off the front innermost cluster and was wedged between the cluster and the bike frame. I managed to get the chain back on the gear wheel and rotated the pedal a few times. I asked her to ride around a bit. She did and told me everything was OK. I wiped the grease off of my hands with another Wet Ones towelette — damned things are essential for any bike rider, said goodbye to the damsel, and continued my journey.
Incident #3. Then I was nearly killed by an imbecile who passed me on the left and made an abrupt right turn right in front of me into the driveway of store. Missed me by a foot.
I pursued him into the lot with fire coming out of my nostrils and would have killed him if he had had the temerity to leave his car. Instead, he rolled up the window, and sat staring at the dashboard. He looked retarded: all he did was stare at his dashboard with an impassive expression bereft of any emotion — remorse, fear, anger, or amusement.
After banging on his side window and threatening to kick it in and strangle him, I came to believe he was retarded, walked away, took a deep breath, and got back on the bike to complete a 32 mile ride.
* * *
Since the day when all of this occurred, I’ve been questioning myself about whether I should continue bicycling on the road. I just turned seventy-one and still have good reflexes, but I am alarmed by the carelessness and ineptitude of many drivers.
While waiting for a light to go green, I notice that in the three cars on my left, all three drivers are texting. People routinely open their car doors in my face or make left turns in front of me with little room to spare. This latest incident is the second time in one year when I have almost been killed by an indifferent or negligent driver in the exact same place.
Two doctors whom I see regularly are bicyclists and have recently suffered serious injuries. Florida, where I often ride the trails, has one of the highest rates of bicycle fatalities in the country.
My favorite activities are writing, translating, reading, working out, and bicycling. These days I often nod out on the couch while reading. This is annoying, but not life threatening. Riding 30 or 40 or 50 miles on my bicycles under a hot sun in a tank top is exhilarating. Being confined to a wheelchair would not be exhilarating. Is it time to confine my cycling to bike trails?
Tom Montalbano
January 12, 2017 at 3:18 pm
We all have the same question. The roads have become a free-for-all and law enforcement can’t seem to do anything about distracted driving. More cyclists will die, more drivers’ lives will be forever changed by having killed them, more politicians will bark that we “need to do something about texting and driving,” and nothing at all will change.
I am 54 and I cycle to work every fair weather day. I enjoy riding bike trails, but I could never be limited to just riding from trailhead to trailhead. I need to get out on the road and go places, sometimes in the next county, many times in the next state. For me, it’s a question of whether bicycling is important enough to me that I am willing to risk my life for it.
sohumlily
January 12, 2017 at 7:09 pm
Same issues here in Humboldt…when I lived in Mendo Co. I rode *everywhere* and felt relatively safe. But my confidence has flagged with my own aging, and I don’t feel safe here crossing the street as a pedestrian. Humboldt stats are grim. I have a deep and abiding hatred for grow-dozer diesel trucks and their dope yuppie owners. People in this town PARK ON THE SIDEWALK and in CROSSWALKS.
Fucking humans…there’s just too damn many of ’em.
sohumlily
January 13, 2017 at 6:01 pm
In *cars*.
The unspoken and obvious rule is that without an automobile, you are nothing.
Rick Weddle
January 13, 2017 at 2:23 pm
re: Cycling safety…
Bicycle riders, like motorcyclists, take their life in their own hands and put it on wheels in harm’s way every ride. There are more risks now, of more kinds, it seems, than the ’60’s, when it was proven repeatedly, horribly dangerous for bicyclers to run any of Hwy 1, for an obvious instance. There should be clear warnings in all related bicycle publications and advertisements, instead of none; regular reminders, roadside, in media, in responsive, compliant Chambers of Commerce, for a while. It matters not a bit how much you pay for your machine, or your spandex/bullet-head outfit, or your $30,000.00 mo-ped Harley knockoff, it really messes with your image and sense of self-worth to get wrapped around the duals on a loaded trash-hauler, on a nice day, at some quick little curve with a view.
Erskien Lenier
January 13, 2017 at 2:27 pm
I transitioned from 23 yrs of ultra distance cycling whereby I logged over 750,000 miles to minimalist sandal and barefoot ultra distance running for the same reasons. I saw too many friends being killed or maimed by intoxicated and distracted drivers and the law not really giving a crap about cyclist. Tap the purp on the wrist and back to cruising the beat…
I actually have come to love running far more than I ever did cycling… I adventure tour or “LandSurf” as I call it now….
Richard
January 13, 2017 at 3:38 pm
Our society treats driving as a right, regardless of “laws”. Untill that changes (never?) we will continue to tolerate 30-40k deaths per year and untold thousands (millions?) of injuries, maimings and lives ruined.