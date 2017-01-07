Farm Vertical!

by Zack Anderson, January 6, 2017

Can you grow organic greens in an urban hellhole with neither soil nor natural light?

http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/01/09/the-vertical-farm

One Response to Farm Vertical!

  1. Pat Kittle Reply

    January 7, 2017 at 5:51 am

    All these “green” technofixes just to allow the bloated humanoid population to get even bigger.

    And they usually turn out to have unintended consequences of the unpleasant kind.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *