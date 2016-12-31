“Jingle Bells,” Mongolian Style

by Zack Anderson, December 31, 2016

One Response to “Jingle Bells,” Mongolian Style

  1. Susie de Castro Reply

    December 31, 2016 at 4:29 pm

    It’s 2017 in Asia

    : : ★。˛ °.★__Happy New Year 2017 ★ *˛.
    ˛ °_██_*。*./ \ .˛ .˛.*.★ ★ 。
    ˛. (´• ̮•)*˛°*/.♫.♫\*˛. ˛_Π_____. ˛*
    .°( . • . ) ˛°./• ‘♫ ‘ •\.˛*./______/~＼ . ˛*.。˛ ˛. *。
    (…’•’.. ) ˛╬╬╬╬╬˛°.｜田田 ｜門｜╬╬╬╬ .
     … … ¯˜”*°•♥•°*”˜¯`´¯˜”*°•♥•°*”˜¯` ´¯˜”*°´¯˜”*°•♥•°*”˜¯`´¯˜”*°•
     Wishing you peace and joy in the season ahead!..

    Check out @PDChina’s Tweet: https://twitter.com/PDChina/status/815324176865198080?s=09

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *