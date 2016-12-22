Amazonian Tribe’s Perspective on Western Culture

- Home
BB Grace
December 23, 2016 at 7:58 am
This would be fake news at it’s nadir, Dr. Anderson; It’s hard for me to watch these exploiters enjoy corrupting this Tribe, employing their ceremonial dress as a national geographic op, to sell the public “What the tribe thinks”.
The tribe thinks the exploiters should be given a raft ride to a piranha pool, not because they are white, but because they are exploiters.
Zack Anderson
December 23, 2016 at 8:05 am
It’s not fake news just because it ruffles the madame’s feathers. It’s an excerpt from a story about cultural perspective. Fake news is the NY Times claiming it’s opposed to fake news. Or Clintonites complaining about democracy.
BB Grace
December 23, 2016 at 9:36 am
I agree that ruffled feather have nothing to do with fake news Dr. Anderson; And I agree that MSM, which is what was shown to the Brazil Indians, is culpable for much fake news. WMD in Iraq for example.
I put the vid in the flat earth category. There is a lot of great fake news to be enjoyed as entertainment. I’m not entertained watching people being exploited fake news or not.
What was the lesson here? What did we learn? White men are bad? That’s fake news, which is very profitable and why it’s so popular.
Harvey Reading
December 23, 2016 at 11:11 am
That white men (actually all humans) are bad is not so much fake nooze as it is redundancy. We are driven by our authoritarianism and narcissism … which will be the death of the species now that we have ‘advanced’ to possession of the means to accomplish that end.
BB Grace
December 23, 2016 at 11:46 am
What are you telling me really Mr. Reading? David Icke is real nooze and you’re a reptilian?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_reptilian_humanoids
Harvey Reading
December 23, 2016 at 12:41 pm
Cute, but just what are you saying?
BB Grace
December 23, 2016 at 2:21 pm
One thing reptilians have in common is the redundant call for the doom of mankind Mr. Reading
Some of “we” are not driven by authoritarianism and narcissism. Are you? Are the people under the impression of MSM marching to “resist” narcissistic authoritarian Trump? Are the folks who voted with Trump rejecting what they saw as narcissistic authoritarianism in globalism?
I agree with you that the redundancy is worse than the nooze as news is even surreal these days.
https://asgardia.space/en/
Jim Updegraff
December 23, 2016 at 9:47 am
BB: I am in 100% agreement with you.
BB Grace
December 23, 2016 at 11:38 am
I appreciate that Mr. Updegraff.
I’ll tell you why. I was a runaway in Jan ’72 from Hawaii to San Diego where I learned working at McDonalds didn’t pay rent. I made my way being baptized by many Christian organizations, and at least a dozen times by Christ is the Answer a gospel group I spent a few weeks with in Phoenix. They were very interesting speaking in tongues, and watching people under the influence of Jesus, who I prayed and prayed to give me those gifts, but he never did, and why the repeated baptisms (or maybe I looked good in a wet tee shirt?).
I met an indigenous girl about my age at one of the revivals and we became friends and she invited me to come to her home, where she taught me how to make tortillas. I met her family and some friends who belonged to what is known as the Native American Church. They had a place in the North Mountains where I was able to study for several months. I came with no ideas other than knowing I needed shelter and a way to sustain my life. I guess I became a trimigrant but not marijuana.
When the season ended I had inherited a new perspective of the world, one which ironically Carlos Castaneda wrote about in “A Separate Reality”, as seeing people as luminous eggs.
For me, this is true and I believe for the elders of the Brazil Indians this is also true, based on their answers, which is the same as Native American Church, which has many races. Race is not an issue. Are you living a genuine life? Are you for real? How vibrant are the luminous energies of many colors emanating from you? Are they nurturing, embracing life and resonating with what is beautiful, productive, healthy or are they corrupt? Sick?
I see your egg laminating brightly all the way to the Mendocino Coast Mr. Updegraff.
Mark Scaramella
December 24, 2016 at 12:02 am
In “Madam Blavatsky’s Baboon,” Peter Washington’s fine book about the New Age and its founding theosophist, Washington describes an incident in England where a group of new agers led by a mildly famous soccer player/ecologist named David Icke dressed themselves up in turquoise Star Trek jumpsuits and proclaimed that “love and wisdom resonate to the same frequency as the color turquoise.” (In England the purple plague is known as “the Turquoise Torpor.”) The British press had a field day making fun of the Turquoisians (Icke called his group “the Truth Vibrations”) and their goofy precepts, pointing out that 76% of the public surveyed felt that they had “gone bonkers” and were “obviously nuts.” But Washington pointed out that what the press and the public overlooked was something Mr. Icke new quite well: that there were some 24% of the population that was so enamored of the Turquoisians’ notions that they happily sent them some big donations. And so it has always been, all the way back to Madam Blavatsky and her sneering stuffed ape she kept dressed up like Charles Darwin.