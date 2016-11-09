Hill’s Pathetic Shills Gag on Bitterest of Pills

by Zack Anderson, November 9, 2016

  1. Stephen Rosenthal Reply

    November 9, 2016 at 3:47 pm

    Hysterical. Thanks for the laughs, Zack.

  2. Jim Updegraff Reply

    November 10, 2016 at 11:02 am

    Perhaps in the coming presidency of Deadbeat Donnie we all should be crying.

  3. LouisBedrock Reply

    November 10, 2016 at 11:28 am

    “I’ll never let you see
    The way my broken heart is hurting me
    I’ve got my pride and I know how to hide
    All the sorrow and pain
    I’ll do my crying in the rain”

    Everly Brothers

  4. Jim Updegraff Reply

    November 10, 2016 at 3:33 pm

    It was a disaster for those who support women’s reproductive rights. Of course, those who prefer to keep their women folk barefoot and pregnant would find it hysterical.

    • Stephen Rosenthal Reply

      November 11, 2016 at 10:43 am

      Those are not the tears of someone worried about their reproductive rights; it is the angst of a spoiled generation that didn’t get what it wanted. Maybe they should all be given a participation trophy to blunt the pain of losing. The election occurred, the votes were cast, Trump was declared the winner, gave a gracious acceptance speech, Clinton conceded. Isn’t that the way we do things in the U.S.? Maybe if the crybabies actually interacted with people on a face-to-face basis instead of via social media, they would be better prepared to understand the concept of scoreboard. Cornell University had a “cry-in”, for God sake. My laughter is directed at this appalling generation of wusses, not the assumed (emphasis on assumed) ramifications of a Trump Presidency. If my parents (lifelong Democrats) were alive, they would be considerably older than you but certainly share my amusement.

  5. Jim Updegraff Reply

    November 11, 2016 at 4:24 pm

    I guess a lot depends of whether you are white or a person color.

  6. Pat Kittle Reply

    March 31, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    Jim,

    …on whether you are deplorable or not.

