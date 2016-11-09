Hill’s Pathetic Shills Gag on Bitterest of Pills

- Home
Stephen Rosenthal
November 9, 2016 at 3:47 pm
Hysterical. Thanks for the laughs, Zack.
Jim Updegraff
November 10, 2016 at 11:02 am
Perhaps in the coming presidency of Deadbeat Donnie we all should be crying.
LouisBedrock
November 10, 2016 at 11:28 am
“I’ll never let you see
The way my broken heart is hurting me
I’ve got my pride and I know how to hide
All the sorrow and pain
I’ll do my crying in the rain”
Everly Brothers
Jim Updegraff
November 10, 2016 at 3:33 pm
It was a disaster for those who support women’s reproductive rights. Of course, those who prefer to keep their women folk barefoot and pregnant would find it hysterical.
Stephen Rosenthal
November 11, 2016 at 10:43 am
Those are not the tears of someone worried about their reproductive rights; it is the angst of a spoiled generation that didn’t get what it wanted. Maybe they should all be given a participation trophy to blunt the pain of losing. The election occurred, the votes were cast, Trump was declared the winner, gave a gracious acceptance speech, Clinton conceded. Isn’t that the way we do things in the U.S.? Maybe if the crybabies actually interacted with people on a face-to-face basis instead of via social media, they would be better prepared to understand the concept of scoreboard. Cornell University had a “cry-in”, for God sake. My laughter is directed at this appalling generation of wusses, not the assumed (emphasis on assumed) ramifications of a Trump Presidency. If my parents (lifelong Democrats) were alive, they would be considerably older than you but certainly share my amusement.
Jim Updegraff
November 11, 2016 at 4:24 pm
I guess a lot depends of whether you are white or a person color.
Pat Kittle
March 31, 2017 at 11:33 pm
Jim,
…on whether you are deplorable or not.