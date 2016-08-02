Sanders Won The Votes, Satan Gets The Nomination

by Zack Anderson, August 1, 2016

6 Responses to Sanders Won The Votes, Satan Gets The Nomination

  1. Jim Updegraff Reply

    August 4, 2016 at 9:55 am

    Sounds good, but it is real?

    • Mike Reply

      August 4, 2016 at 10:21 am

      Of course it isnt real. For starters, check out snopes.

      • Rick Weddle Reply

        August 5, 2016 at 9:51 am

        snopes?

  2. Jim Updegraff Reply

    August 6, 2016 at 8:50 pm

    Yes, snopes.

  3. Pat Kittle Reply

    January 31, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    [ snopes bias ]:

    — [ https://www.google.com/search?q=snopes+bias&ie=utf-8&oe=utf-8 ]

  4. Pat Kittle Reply

    January 31, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    Bernie Sanders’ soul revealed in 30 seconds flat
    (as he demands Trump be responsible for supporters)…
    (CNN, jookosnews, Facebook) — 3-16-2016

    — [ https://www.facebook.com/jookosnews/videos/10153797474683277/ ]

    Bernie:
    “Trump has gotta get on the TV and tell his supporters that violence in the political process in America is not acceptable, end of discussion.

    CNN interviewer:
    “Some of your supporters in Chicago were acting violently as well, and I have to say, the guy who rushed the stage yesterday at Donald Trump voted for you.

    Bernie:
    “…people voted for me, if I have to take responsibility for everybody who voted for me it will be a very difficult life…”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *