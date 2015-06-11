The AR-15: Don’t Be Home Without It!

by Zack Anderson, June 10, 2015

Delta Force operator talks up the AR-15.

One Response to The AR-15: Don’t Be Home Without It!

  1. Pat Kittle Reply

    July 6, 2017 at 10:40 am

    “The right option” — if anything far downrange in the line of fire beyond the target is not a concern — & the defender has time & space & is in good enough physical shape to handle & fire something that unwieldy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *