Muy Malo En Punta Arena
by Debra Keipp, December 23, 2013
My neighbor sued me on the advice of our local deputy. She wanted to retrieve what looked like a broken down replica of a pistol — a black metal pellet pistol with a CO2 charge capsule. I'd taken the pistol from her son's playmate. The owner of the pellet gun and his two friends had been shooting at animals, cars and windows inside the Point Arena city limits, which is what kids do when they're home alone and break out the “toy guns.” In most major municipalities, as with the tiny City of Point Arena, California, population 420, there are ordinances against shooting toy guns inside the city limits. The State Department of Fish and Wildlife as well as the Penal Code, address the use of “toys” like bb and pellet guns by minors. These three boys weren't yet teenagers. They were ten and eleven years old, and totally without supervision by any one of their possible six parents. Three small boys wandering around by themselves with a pellet gun. What could go wrong?
The mother of the child who had the gun said she was at work in the next town 13 miles to the north when I took it from the boys. It didn't disturb her that her children played with the thing while she was away. The father was not at home either. Neither parent had any idea of what had happened other than they knew their boy was innocent.
They took me to court. I had the case moved to Ukiah. In my experience, there's no justice at Fort Bragg's Ten Mile Court. In Ukiah, you at least get a semi-professional judge and a courtroom atmosphere free of cheerleading from the clerical staff. They're more apt to listen to the law in Ukiah than Fort Bragg for some reason. In Ukiah, I, defendant, plastered my defendant's table with photocopies of the seized pellet pistol in actual size and color. I asked the parent plaintiff a series of 20 questions related to her responsibility for supervision of her son's use of the gun. The kindly old judge talked to the plaintiff through a translator. He told her the case was a serious matter in that law enforcement officers are trained to shoot to kill. Any officer would be within his legal rights to shoot her son if he rounded a corner and suddenly saw the boy with a gun pointed in the officer's direction. The officer, the judge explained, doesn't have time to determine if the shooter has a toy gun or a real gun. That's where, the judge said, the parents hold sole responsibility because they've created the potentially dangerous situation of allowing their kid to possess a toy gun manufactured to look like a deadly weapon. My neighbor lost her lawsuit against me. But in a good way. The judge chose to educate the young immigrant mother directly about what could happen to her son if a cop didn't know his gun was a toy. In Point Arena we have a large hard-working Latino population who have escaped the drug wars in Michoacan. When the young family moved in next door, fresh from Mexico, no one in the household spoke English. Six people lived in a two-bedroom apartment — eight when the grandparents arrived, and then an even dozen when cousins lost their place and moved in, too. My new neighbors named their oldest son after the infamous drug lord, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, of the Sinaloa drug cartel. A new baby came, and they dressed him like a thug with his little jeans worn down around his bum-crack, and his diapers sticking out above the jeans, backwards ball cap and tee-shirts with gangsta rap slogans bigger than the size of his toddler chest. Odd, I thought, that they'd dress their infant as a gangster when they say they came to Point Arena to escape the murdering cartels of Michoacan.
Sure enough, their sons grew up to tear through town, damaging the local Computer Tech Center, their schools, stealing DVDs and headphones from the library, and shooting and injuring animals. The older son, the animal abuser, made a bee-line straight for Juvenile Halll where he's now a regular. The peaceful Latino family on the other side of me had lived in their place for 20 years before I moved in next door to them. They were great neighbors and kindly people employed for decades in the community of Elk. They didn't speak English either, but we had no problem communicating. Their mannerly son enjoyed solitary hours reading books on my two acre meadow, where he was always welcome. Over the years, the plaintiff's oldest son, pre-pellet gun, became adept at the slingshot. He was a crack shot at every bird within slinging distance. He became a killer, and loved it. Birds were dropping left and right. I found a grebe wounded in my meadow; it hid under my feed storage trailer until my dogs found it shot under the wing. The neighbor girls down the street informed me that I should buy larger collars for my dogs so “little Chapo,” as the girls tagged him, could not tighten their collars to the last notch trying to strangle the dogs. I made the tightest notch loose enough so my dogs wouldn't strangle if little sicko tightened their collars to choke them. The kid was good at luring animals to him so he could kill or hurt them. We're talking bad seed here. Eventually this lost boy graduated to a pellet pistol owned by his father, who also bought him a .22 toy pump action pellet rifle. The boy was soon on my property killing the birds along the creek with better accuracy than he'd managed with his slingshot, disregarding entirely my years of NO HUNTING postings on my place. The boy's landlord, whom locals refer to as one of Mill Street's two slumlords, is a chronic self-serving, vote-stealing, serial City Council/Planning Commissioner. He falsely informed his tenants that my property was open space for them to use as their backyard, and that I had no right to ask them not to use it for their hunting grounds. Killer Kid, sanctioned by his family and their landlord, concluded he could do whatever he wanted. He shot up the windshields of my three vehicles and what had been the dry feed storage trailer on my property. His parents never admitted any fault, nor paid for any of the damage their son did. The local deputy told me I needed witnesses to file complaints because I lived alone. Calls to law enforcement were of no use in Point Arena. Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman tells Mendocino South Coasters not to depend on distant law enforcement, but to buy guns to protect themselves. The day I took the gun from the boys, I heard their pellet pistol with the familiar sounding CO2 charge capsule going off in the front yard. (The CO2 gives the shot more velocity.) I ran up my driveway and rounded the corner of my house to find three boys passing the pellet pistol from one to the other as they fired at a cat under some parked cars. Pellets were zinging off the pavement and sidewalk, tinging off the metal cars. Killer Kid had already ignored my direct warnings to him to stop shooting the pellet gun in town and to definitely stay off my property with or without guns. His mother would just smile and mock me, her son free to do what he liked. I took the gun away from them and went to look for whatever parent I could find. I walked over to the bank to speak with the bank manager to allow the mother of one of the boys who was caught shooting the gun some time to talk to me. She worked in the bank. Her son had followed me there. The other two boys, including the owner of the gun, had run off. Outside the bank, the remaining boy, a ten-year-old, insulted me as his mother looked on. I said to his mother, “You let your son mouth off disrespectfully to adults like that? I see what's going on with you. You could be part of the problem here.”
Killer Kid's mom worked in another town; her son had invited kids to his house to shoot while she was at work. I could see that the mother's disregard for ordinary standards of behavior was born out of blind ignorance, carelessness and bad parenting. I figured (as the only adult present) it was time to intercede, to take the gun, because the boy refused to stop shooting holes in my windshields and killing birds in my meadow, not to mention sadistically strangling my dogs, and teaching other children to follow his gangsta lead. He never said a word, or taunted me with bad language like the bank teller's boy. He said exactly nothing, and simply smiled his sick sinister smile as he did exactly as he pleased while destroying all around him, mute and mocking. Aside from what I had witnessed him doing first hand, his brother and cousins, one of whom I tutored in an after school program, ratted him out to me. They didn't like him. He was a chronic bully, but as oldest son in a gang-worshiping traditional Mexican family, was given free rein of his free will — over others. Every other day when the kids next door broke out the guns, there were no parents at home. As word spread among the kids that they could shoot guns without supervision down on Mill Street, more children flocked to the neighbors for the chance to shoot guns. Killer Kid was leading bird hunting safaris along the creek on my property. Usually a loner, suddenly he had friends to shoot his guns with him. He'd invite them to my place if I wasn't on my property. If I was present, the hunting parties would stay up on Mill Street and wait for me to leave. They finally did themselves in when they let fly with expensive city water at a huge wasp nest hanging from my shed over Point Arena Creek. I had been letting the nest grow for three years. I'd never been stung. Like most people, I thought the nest was beautiful. One day, I was riding my bike home from downtown when I saw eight kids pouring out of my driveway in a cloud of swarming hornets. They were screaming and tearing at their clothes and hair. They'd knocked the nest loose with my water hose; it was still running Point Arena's expensive water onto the ground as the tumult of bees and trespassers ran down the street. Their parents were silent when I asked whereabouts on Mill Street their children had been stung. The day I took the gun, the kids had to wait for their parents to come home before they called the Sheriff to report their gun as “stolen.” The responding deputy encouraged the parents to file a complaint against me. The deputy came to my property the next day to talk to me about my confiscation of the gun. I was watering my horses when he arrived with his priorities upside down. I was incredulous, balking at his suggestion that I return the pistol to an unsupervised wild child, he demanded again that I return the pellet pistol to “them.” He was six and one-half feet tall and angry. At me. I wondered if he'd the let the fun-loving rover boys loose with pellet guns on his property. “Them?” I asked him who he considered “them,” the parents or their kids? I told him I didn't have their gun. That only made him angrier, and he again demanded that I return the pellet gun to “them.” He said there was nothing written in the law saying that a kid couldn't shoot his gun in the city limits. In fact there were several city ordinances plus the Penal Code and Fish & Wildlife regulations pertaining to “toy” guns. It is illegal to shoot a gun in the city limits of Point Arena, even though one hundred years ago along the Barbary Coast of Point Arena gun laws were unimaginable.) Enforcement was the problem. Odd that our deputy wouldn't know about something as elementary as enforcement of gun law as it relates to children. I told the deputy I'd thrown the pistol into the water, gesturing down Arena Cove Canyon. It would not be returning. Ever. End of “pellet pistol operated by little boys without adult supervision.” When the deputy got no relief from his request for me to return the kid's pellet pistol, he marched out of my meadow, stopping to make a disparaging remark about a pile of old stripped bicycle frames I'd collected for the Bicycle Rodeo folks who come to the Point Arena parade every few years and use spare bike parts to create their pedal-operated parade floats, bicycle merry-go-round and pedal-operated two-person Ferris wheel carnival rides. For several years parade entrants from out of town (including a few of the Bike Rodeo crew and Extra Action Marching Band) had been camping out on my meadow property on parade weekend. It was a public service and an honor to host these fine performers, not to mention one really excellent weekend of food, music and bon fires. I'd always kept the river willows trimmed off the fence line along Point Arena Creek and generally kept the meadow in pristine condition. It was beautiful back there behind Point Arena Creek, although it was a struggle to keep it private and peaceful. And alive. Validated by law enforcement's efforts to return the pellet gun to him, Killer Kid then took his other gun, a pellet rifle, up Main Street to the fire/ambulance garage North of town where he shot out a window. A member of the ambulance crew and I were both driving by but in opposite directions when Killer Kid shot out the window. Here was a young kid, not yet a teenager, carrying his .22 pellet rifle up Main and Lake Streets to shoot out a window of the ambulance garage right next to the high school. He smiled at us when he saw us watching, and sauntered off at a slow pace, eyes scanning for another target through that sick grin.
Mom would smile and giggle, winking at her little gangsta like his bad behavior was their little joke. While BBs and pellets aren't meant to kill, they sometimes do, directly or inadvertently. Before disposing of the pellet gun I photocopied several actual size copies of the gun just in case, to show its appearance and actual size: a pistol in a black metal casing with the words from the toymaker inscribed, “This is not a toy. Use in the presence of adult supervision only.” Even though they're called “toy guns,” they have printed on them that they're not “toys.” Even crazier, by law, this must be printed on all toy guns, although it is usually obscured, printed black on black, or transparent, and purposely made difficult to see. Lately (more) laws have tried to force toy makers into manufacturing toy guns that have bright pediatric colors in their construction, so they can be more easily distinguished from the genuine weapon. In a world where people are accidentally shot by cops for pulling their black billfold or comb out of their pockets, why not simply make toy guns resemble something other than an AK-47? Remember the space-aged shape of toy “ray-guns,” which actually looked like a toy? Face it, unsupervised toy guns and violent video games have become an American child's gateway to killing. The trip to court to defend myself cost me about $600 even though I “won.” Killer Kid's family never paid any of my costs nor hers, I'm sure. And, the child's mother refused to take responsibility for the actions of herself or her child, although we saw less of their guns. And her son, now in his teens, is in and out of Juvenile Hall. Mom blames it all on her husband. They're no longer together. One day, a few years after that court session, Killer Kid flew by my car window, fleeing my meadow on a dead run. I had just returned home, surprising him as I parked my car. He had a 2x4 redwood club in his hand when I first saw him. I watched him throw it into the creek as he ran hard up and out of my driveway. I caught him. It's the first time I'd ever seen him looking scared. When I looked where he'd been when I first saw him, I noticed my quarter horse spinning in circles trying to regain his footing, freshly drawn blood trickling from his blonde forehead where the psychotic teenager had planted the hefty club right between the very tame gelding's ears hard enough to make him stagger and bleed. Again, no parents home. The kid wouldn't answer the door. He had locked himself in. I went to the creek and grabbed the 2x4 and beat on their front door so maybe he'd hear me better. Still no answer. Nothing from the Sheriff's office, as usual, when I called in the little psycho's vicious attack on my pet horse. Months after-the-fact, the deputy advised me that I should have called animal control. It seemed more of a human control problem to me. Most of us are on to Little Killer now. We see him in the wee hours on his walks around town, testing car doors, letting chickens out of people's yards, stealing gas cans, and leaving private gates open. He's a small boy, younger-looking than his years, but he's no child, and he's very, very dangerous, more dangerous by the day. The AVA once printed a statement by Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman promising to fire lying deputies. I cut it out and put it in Killer Kid's Ukiah Courthouse file. It can't be a good idea to ignore a child's shooting of a charged pellet pistol resembling a real gun or walking through town with his .22 pellet rifle to shoot out a firehouse window. One day, the deputy, in uniform, stopped in front of the liquor store where he was asked by a group of resident pedestrians about laws for kids shooting pellet guns in the city limits. The deputy scoffed, “There aren't any,” and drove off. I finally went for the three-hour round trip to Tom Allman's office in Ukiah and asked him, “What exactly does our law enforcement dollar pay for in Point Arena?” He became angry and showed me the door.
Mike Jamieson
December 24, 2013 at 7:24 am
Love this story.
Point Arena is sure an interesting place. And, Mill St is an interesting part of that very interesting city.
BTW, saw a city notice about a Christmas Day dinner for homeless and others, starts noon next to the theater.
killer kid
December 26, 2013 at 10:13 pm
Hey Deborah its mayo the killer kid Haha Hahaha your full of shit most of this your blabing about isn’t true so you should really quit lying to this world about a bunch of bs. First I was never from michuacan and you need to get over it cuz this was 8 years ago and your still stuck on this. Your just mad because my mom won the case against you. Get a life grow up. If anybody wants the real story they can ask me I’ll be %100 truth full to anybody.
debrakeipp
May 1, 2014 at 10:13 am
Dear Malo Mayo,
Interesting that you think your mum won the case, because she most certainly did not. If she told you she did, perhaps that’s part of your problem… the familial lying. Did you get your gun returned to you? NO. Are you aware that your mum still owes me $600 for court costs incurred in the case after she lost? Regardless of where you are from, you have your karma following you. My horse remembers you. It’d be a treat to get you in a ring with him to see how he’d treat you!!
Debra Keipp
September 14, 2016 at 5:49 pm
I’m laughing now, El Mayo! So, as of today, (09/14/16) you’re trying to stay out of jail for your big bust on Mill Street? From the Sheriff’s log: “After conducting a search, deputies found that Rodriguez was in possession of approximately 27.5 grams of suspected meth, 4.5 grams of suspected cocaine, 126 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, and 18 pounds of TRIMMED marijuana.” I heard there were guns, too, but not on that page of report.
So where’d you get all that TRIMMED POT, Mayo? Your mama’s benefactor? I hope they throw the book at you, because you are alot psycho!
The *KILLER KID"
February 20, 2017 at 2:50 pm
Lmfao. Entertainment at its finest. Tell pple everything they already know go ahead theres no shame in wat I’ve done. Mistakes are apart of life and I made mine and grew from it. But ur still on here adding onto an argument that was literally 10 years ago. I’ve grown up. You should do the same.
Mitchell Kespohl
December 26, 2013 at 10:06 pm
Debra you really need to grow up! 90% of this article is not true. You should talk to a psychiatrist
debrakeipp
May 1, 2014 at 10:06 am
Look in the mirror Mitchell!!! Your dad died a drunk dead in his own vomit, and you just wound up at 18 years of age with your first arrest for drunk in public AND “kidnapping” of the two young girls you would not let go from the drunken party in Point Arena? Resisting arrest when the deputy called you out of the building – the door blocked so the girls could not escape… Then the Deputy had to suggest to you that you open the door to release them or get charged with actual kidnapping. Even then, you chose to lip-off to the deputy? Is that good judgement? No, and you were high on alcohol? Sounds like you’re the same spoiled brat you’ve always been, Mitchell. Think again, you’re repeating your family history. Your mom’s not going to save you, and you could be a narcissist.
Debra Keipp
September 14, 2016 at 5:50 pm
History tells the tale, you little rats!
Louis S. Bedrock
November 27, 2014 at 12:46 pm
An excellent article about a problem that plagues not only rural California, but New York public schools.
One year I was teaching a third grade class in the southeast Bronx. The principal, who was my friend, put a thirteen year old girl in my class because no-one else seemed capable of controlling her.
After she had beaten up a couple of children, cursed at the cafeteria workers, and threatened school aides, I ended up keeping her with me all the time–even during my prep times.
I couldn’t be alone with her, so I would keep a few other children with us. Even this was not enough, because I was unable to be near her 100% of the time: she caused trouble whenever I took my eyes of her for one minute. Eventually, her mother transferred her to another school because she complained that no one in our school was competent enough to help her daughter.
Nor was she unique. Most of the children i worked with at my school were likable–even the “bad ones”. I liked the bad ones best because I had been a bad one. But there are some children in the school system that are vicious and dangerous. Their irresponsible parents–if they have any, are often well versed in the laws that protect these monsters and show more energy in gaming the system than they do in properly raising their kids.
Friends with whom I shared Ms. Keipp’s article who were teachers and administrators understand exactly how she feels. I wish we could offer some advice.
Mitchell Kespohl
July 9, 2015 at 11:04 pm
Debra, I’m sorry that you feel you have to vent your feelings towards a 12 year old boy to the world. I’m sure you have someone in your life who believes this nonsense you make up and understands you. Just because you have the power to write an article about your personal problems, doesn’t mean that you should. I hope that you writing, “I went to the creek and grabbed the 2×4 and beat on their front door so maybe he’d hear me better”, shows your insanity. As much as you’ve hurt me by talking about my father’s death and my arrest which you seem to know so much about, I’m now going to stoop to your level. You’re a terrible, evil kind of person! I don’t need to get back at you. I’m a much happier person than you and I’m going to have a great life. You’re nothing but motivation. Thanks!
debrakeipp
July 10, 2015 at 6:52 am
Jeeeez, Mitchell, still? What are you, twenty years old now and still complaining about your violent pellet gun experiences being interrupted, at …12? Let’s see, you Petie and El Mayo – all with criminal records by the time you reached 18-21? Is that right? Do I remember seeing all of you at one time or another on the criminal booking logs – or in juvie? See what I mean, Mitchell!?!?
Boo-hoo? You want me to cry over your sad little immature-ish note above?
But, wait… there’s more!
I am told that the poor man who bought my old Mill Street home, where I confiscated the gun from Mitchell, et al, when he says he was 12 years old, is walking away from his home, and home loan on Mill Street, too. He is fed up with the scene down there in the blighted part of Point Arena where the former mayor also finds her home(s), (but, because she wanted Point Arena to be a “monument” while turning a blind eye to “her” problems on Mill Street, would not admit to the violence, drugs, crime and general run down deterioration of homes and home ownership on Mill Street, and that something needed to be done to hold the home ownership of the homes on that street). (Namely, in some sort of low-income housing component of which was never kept up by the City of Point Arena.) As a result of no action at all, Mill Street continues to pay the price. Every town has its worst area, and blighted Mill Street is well-known as that in Point Arena.
I think we can all look at the recent killing of Dan Salsbury by TASER at 85 Mill as the general low point for both law enforcement and Mill Street. You’re lucky it wasn’t you, Mitchell. Stay away from booze and drugs.
When I was driven into selling that home because I was tired of putting up with the conditions at the four-plex next door belonging to the slum/and yes, well-known old-timie drug lord, home sales were at the top of the market with low interest rates. This is something you wouldn’t probably understand because your parents probably still hold the paper on your pick up truck, but the home ownership of sold homes in a city is computed and averaged out so that the general market improvement can be applied to other home loans in the same city, for other homeowners carrying loans through a bank or loan association. It’s based on the average increase of all the homes sold in one year for each City. Generally, the average usually increases yearly from around 3% to 4.5%, which is very near the increase for Fort Bragg last year; a figure which I heard announced on the radio just last month. The report usually comes out in June. Stay with me here, Mitchell…
When I sold my wonderful home on Mill Street around 2006, it was the ONLY home sold in Point Arena that year, and, it took the home ownership of the entire City of Point Arena up a phenomenal 13.45%!
Unheard of… mostly; the ICO newspaper of Gualala printed a front page above-the-fold article on the stupendousness of it, complete with a picture of 85 Mill Street, but refused to print my name, because I am not the ICO’s friend! Imagine that, Mitchell! I’ve voiced my concerns to Steve McLaughlin and the Lion’s Club members who chronically loot from Pay-N-Take without paying for the items they “take”, and I’ve fallen from favored “employee of the year” to having quit working there any more, because I voiced my concerns, which fell on deaf ears, about these huge rip-offs occurring from volunteers there,(and the fact that many of the stodgy old white guys and their wives don’t want to work with minority volunteers, calling the very few Black Coastal community members “darkies”, and the Latino members, far worse names. In fact, three of us quit working at Pay N Take in objection, because we witnessed one of the well-to-do cashiers pocketing twenties, and the other Lion’s Club members refused to take action on it.
Personally, I don’t like working with sexist, bigoted thieves with boundary issues, who can’t count, hear, and won’t work. Walt Ratcliff, one of the founders of Pay N Take, and I, used to call it “Pay N Talk” with those guys. They sat around and watched everyone else work, until they got up to put more “free items” in their automobiles parked nearby – a CHRONIC problem of Pay N Take in Gualala. And yes, Mitchell, we have it on film! One volunteer fills up his truck with stuff and goes around trying to GIVE stuff from Pay N Take away in that way, in order to make new friends, his self-esteem is so low. Thousands of dollars of high-end products stolen each year from the Sea Ranch donations given to Pay-N-Take at Gualala Community Center – mostly by many of the current volunteers who happen to be – yes – Lion’s club mems, who’ve taken over the organization, most unfortunately, at a loss of several thousands of dollars per year. I say, give Pay N Take to Knights of Columbus to manage instead!!!!
But, you’ve probably never volunteered in any regard yet, Mitchell, with maybe the exception of your court-mandated community service after your most recent interlude with the law… and so it goes, you see. Are you following the right path in life, Mitchell?
Getting back to the home loans… I know of at least two folks who obtained adjusted (lowered) home loans based on that 13+% figure alone, and another family who applied for a new home loan based on that important figure, saving them… money. Problem was, the guy who bought my home is buried by his upside-down-lock-and-load home loan now and sick to death of the rampaging and violence on Mill Street, too.
Since the Sheriffs TASED TO DEATH DAN SALSBURY(SP?), who immediately died on the street in front of the home I sold at 85 Mill Street, the present owner of my old home is so OVER Mill Street, I’m told by one of his associates that he is walking away from the place and his home loan – giving it all up. It’s just too much down there for anyone who cares about the condition of their home and equity. Ask your mum, she’s in banking.
Maybe you could buy the place, Mitchell, after all you’ve done to help devalue the home ownership on Mill Street! Make crime work for you! It’s the Point Arena way!
I stand by what I wrote, Mitchell. And, on your subsequent criminal record. So, yah, Mitchell, maybe some day you’ll understand, because that’s usually how karma works. And, if you don’t “get it”, we’ll be seeing more of you in the Sheriff’s booking logs in the future, I’m sure.
Remember, your mama can’t save you – you gotta save yourself. Man up – in a good way.
A Dios.
Mike
July 11, 2015 at 1:46 pm
Debra Keipp
July 14, 2015 at 2:16 am
You go, Nikki! Support another drunk who could be also a driver!?! Are you kidding me? With your unfortunate familial history with alcohol?!! How many years ago were you kicked out of Sign of the Whale bar because of YOUR violence while drinking? Yah, alcoholics supporting each together…
Mitchell is the one who might wanta drop it! He wrote to ME a week ago – July 9th. Every time he does that, the article goes back up on the web site one more time for more folks to read… I’m not picking on the poor little guy! Truth be told, he wrote me… again. But from the above, it does look like folks are dyin’ to get off Mill Street THIS YEAR. Cuz in 2006 it was the only house that sold in Point Arena THAT year.
Also on the listings above, they’re not all within the City limits even though they say “in Point Arena” – some of these listings are outside the “City”, but it does look like housing is being dumped on Mill Street.
Tell ya what, Nikki, you buy one of those homes (within the City limits of Point Arena on Mill Street), try to keep the feral children from having their way with your property, and let’s see how you do!!
If I was a REAL shit disturber, I would have turned Mitchell’s supervising mum in for not counting the last 100,000 principle I took in there, with TWO counters, as are the “rules” at RCU – instead of the one counter, who it seems may have pocketed the missing $2,000, of which the count was shorted. But nooooooo, I just did my prayers into the ether, and lo and behold – one of your employees there got arrested for $10K embezzlement, was it? And, at that point YOU switched banks. Somethin’ funny going on at that bank. Tellers wearing far too much bling to be working at a bank and not dipping… No Nikki, I haven’t even started, yet…
Robyn
August 24, 2015 at 2:55 pm
Debra,
I’m writing because I want you to know that
I believe your story, because I’ve lived it and I can hear the truth in your words. While I didn’t witness your situation, I had a “killer boy” living next to me as well, for a long time. It was a nightmare. His dad blew everything off and left the kid and his druggy, drunk buddies to terrorize me, my son and our animals and property. The kid had threatened my very young son with violence, numerous times. I know they owned guns and knives. At one point this kid was sent to juvie for stealing explosives out of the back of a sheriff’s truck.
The young, white, uneducated cops who came out though, apparently weren’t aware of his time in Juvenhile Hall, didn’t bother to check it out and dismissed me as some neurotic woman and even told other neighbors that it was just a squabble between neighbors and not worth their time. I can still see the smirks on their faces. In some ways, that was worse than the kid who was tormenting us. The people you are supposed to trust, who are supposed to protect and serve, being so dismissive.
I finally called the police (for the umpteenth time) and said, in tears, “Someone is going to get hurt if you don’t help us. This kid, owns guns and has threatened us. I’m giving you a chance to prevent a possible tragedy.” Since there had just recently been such a case in our town, I guess that got their attention because they sent an older cop who took me seriously, did a drug raid and had the kid arrested for possession, got other agencies involved so we could track down and force the landlord to evict them. This took about 3 years though. Where we were living we couldn’t sell our house without disclosing the existing problem so we were stuck.
This last year, I had a student in my class who was just like my “killer boy” neighbor. He was cruel and incredibly angry and smirked a lot. I know the “evil” look you are talking about. His mother was an enabler, who spent a tremendous amount of time trying to blame his victims – me and the other students – instead of spending that time with her son. He had been in 12 different schools by the time he came to ours. The year with me is the first time he’d ever made it through a complete school year anywhere. He had a file 3 inches thick when he came to me, and I kept 83 pages of notes, transcripts, etc. in order to document his behavior during the year. Mom would be gone ’til all hours and her poor kid was terribly angry about being abandoned. He was 8 years old and just left to rot while she was out partying. For him, that was at the root of his problems I think. His mother didn’t want to be a mom and he was terrified. My experience with my own school system and especially the behavior hearings, where I tried to get him placed more appropriately, so that he could get some help, and not be punished, were outrageous. I wanted him in a smaller classroom, where he would get help changing his behavior and most importantly I wanted him to be assessed and given one on one tutoring so he could learn to read! Mom played the victim and the kid ended up back in my classroom. It’s a wonder anyone learned anything. Ultimately, I retired early, because for the last 5 years, that’s how it’s been. Lots of “killer boys,” and not all poor either. Some came from two parent, upwardly mobile families who wouldn’t see the truth or deal with it. In every case, the child was being neglected and told that their behavior was acceptable. I feel sorry for these kids, but ignoring their behavior is NOT the answer.
I believe you. I’ve lived it.