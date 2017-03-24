Who Bombed Judi Bari?

by AVA News Service, March 24, 2017

AVA Essays and Articles

"McCowen & Sweeney"

"Mendocino County Today" excerpt, March 20, 2017

"Mendocino County Proclaims May 24 as Judi Bari Day"

"Off the Record" excerpt, May 27, 2015

"Who's Bombing Her Now?"

by Bruce Anderson, September 30, 2014

"Sweeney’s College Gang"

"Venceremos" from PaloAltoHistory.com, February 12, 2014

"The Mad Bomber Of Ukiah"

by Crawdad Nelson, July 9, 2013

"Citizen Sweeney"

by Mark Scaramella, June 24, 2012

"The Bari Scam Rolls On"

by Bruce Anderson, April 18, 2012

"Judi Knew Mike Bombed Her"

by Crawdad Nelson, March 22, 2012

"Who's Bombing Her Now?"

by Bruce Anderson, January 3, 2012

"Drinking the Wicked Bari Brew – Again"

by Mike Geniella, March 25, 2010

"Looking For Truth, Finding Myths"

by Mike Geniella, February 15, 2010

"Steve Talbot Comes to Boonville"

by Bruce Anderson, January 30, 2008

"Coleman's Book Stirs the Pot"

by Bruce Anderson, February 9, 2005

"Bob Williams Remembers Judi Bari"

Memo of the Week, November 19, 2003

"Bomber Timeline"

Letter to the Editor, August 20, 2003

"SweeneyDidIt.com"

by Bruce Anderson, August 6, 2003

"Now Comes the Afterscam"

Letter to the Editor, July 30, 2003

"The Mystery of Who Bombed Judi Bari"

by Bruce Anderson, July 23, 2003

"The Judi Bari Trial: A Radio Debate"

John Clarke v. Bruce Anderson, May 9, 2002

"Manhunt: Anderson Pursues His Demon"

by Alexander Cockburn, March 8, 2000

"Who Bombed Judi Bari?"

Bruce Anderson interviews Steve Talbot, January 19, 2000

"Mike Sweeney Responds"

Mike Sweeney wrote this response when the evidence began pointing his way, February 9, 1999

The Evidence

Forensic Science Report

Results of DNA testing performed on evidence (the letters) related to the case (PDF file, 350 KB).

The Argus Letter

Facsimile of informant letter from "Argus" -- sent to Ukiah Police Chief Fred Keplinger.

The Lord's Avenger Letter

Facsimile of letter from "The Lord's Avenger" (claiming responsibility for the bomb) -- sent to reporter Mike Geniella five days after the bombing.

The Warning Letter

Facsimile of the warning, sent directly to Judi Bari, six weeks before the bombing (Apr 10, 1990).

More Information

"Maxwell's Hammer"

Ed Gehrman provides a summary of his investigations, along with some new evidence (June 12, 2008).

"The Mysterious Death of Judi Bari"

Stephen Talbot reveals Judi as his source, and what she told him ( salon.com , May 2002).

"The Unsolved Mysteries of Judi Bari"

A retrospective article by Will Harper ( East Bay Express , Sep 2001).

"Forensic Report Sheds New Light on the Bombing of Judi Bari"

Alexander Cockburn and Jeffrey St. Clair illuminate revelations found in the Flatland articles ( CounterPunch , Feb 1999).

"The Bari Bombing: Pen Names, Pyrotechnics, and Paranoia in the Timber Wars"

Don Foster's textual analysis of key documents from the case ( Flatland , Feb 1999).

"The Bombing of Judi Bari and Darryl Cherney: New Evidence"

Ed Gehrman's breakthrough investigative article ( Flatland , Feb 1999).

Sonoma County Free Press

Extensive collection of material on the Judi Bari bombing (Mary Moore, editor).

Kate Coleman

Freelance journalist whose book, The Secret Wars of Judi Bari: A Car Bomb, the Fight for the Redwoods, and the End of Earth First , rekindled interest in the case.

Albion Monitor

The Albion Monitor is the work of Nick Wilson and the perp, Mike Sweeney. The AVA invites you to compare the perp's analysis with ours.

Liar Unlimited

Where Mike Sweeney airs his grievances against Bruce Anderson and the Anderson Valley Advertiser.

Share this:



Tweet



